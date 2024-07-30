Top 10 News Of The Day - 30/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Do not encourage VIP culture, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells DCs
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today called on DCs and SPs not to encourage the 'VIP culture,' as the state government does not subscribe to this culture. He also said that the propagation of the VIP culture acts as an artificial barrier between the government and the public.
Rakesh Paul sentenced to 14 years, 29 ADOs to 4 years in prison
The Court of the Special Judge today pronounced the quantum of punishment to the perpetrators of the cash-for-job scam in recruitment of Agriculture Development Officers (ADOs) through the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The main accused, former chairman Rakesh Paul, was handed the maximum sentence of 14 years of rigorous punishment (RI) with a fine of Rs 2 lakh.
Drivers’ union threatens blockade of Meghalaya-registered vehicles
The Assam State Drivers’ Union, one of the biggest organizations of drivers in the state, has urged the Assam government to take necessary action regarding the recent blockade of Assam-registered vehicles by the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF).
Governor administers oath to Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta as VC of Gauhati University
Governor and Chancellor Gulab Chand Kataria, administered the oath of office to Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta as the vice chancellor of Gauhati University, Professor Dhanapati Deka as the Vice Chancellor of Bhattadev University, and Professor Manabendra Dutta Choudhury as the Vice Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University at a function held in the conference hall of Raj Bhavan on Monday.
Four forest frontline staff awarded for bravery
On Global Tiger Day, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) celebrated the commitment and dedication of its frontline staff in a national event dedicated to wildlife protection on Monday. In the national event organized by NTCA, Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change, four forest frontlines of Kaziranga were awarded for their extraordinary performance under the category “Wildlife Protection and Anti-poaching Activities.”
AATSU demands SIT probe into killing of 3 Hmar youths
The All Assam Tribal Students' Union (AATSU) on Monday sought intervention of the President of India to institute a proper investigation into the killings of three Hmar youths in an encounter in Cachar district recently and take strong action against the police personnel who were involved in the killings. The student body sent a memorandum to the President of India through the Kokrajhar District Commissioner on Monday.
Newly-Built IMA Office in Dibrugarh Inaugurated by Mayor Dr. Saikat Patra
A newly-built office of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dibrugarh branch was inaugurated by Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra near Graham Bazar in Dibrugarh. The newly-built office was constructed by spending Rs 15 lakh.
AAUA demands of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to resolve Meghalaya-Assam tourist taxi row
The All Assam Unemployed Association has demanded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to resolve the issue of banning Assam tourist taxis with regard to proceeding to the tourist spots of Meghalaya by holding talk with the government of the neighbouring state. In this connection the organization submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Monday.
Farewell for Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan as he prepares for retirement
A farewell program was held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday in honour of the Hon'ble Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, as he prepares to depart from his esteemed role. The event was attended by the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, Shillong, who gathered to express their gratitude and best wishes.
PM does not feel need to go to Manipur: Sharad Pawar hits out at centre
Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pa- war spoke out against the Government at the centre in a public event in Navi Mumbai and said that the Government at the Centre has not attempted to contain the violence in Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not even felt the need to visit the north-eastern state to console people.