Top 10 News Of The Day - 30/08/2024

BTC Executive Member Reo Reoa Narzihary dropped from EM’s position

Executive Member (EM) of BTC from BJP Reo Reoa Narzihary has been dropped from the position of EM in the Executive Council of BTC. He is the second MCLA dropped from the position of EM. Earlier, Ghanashyam Das of GSP was dropped from his position after the GSP broke the alliance to field their own candidate in the last Lok Sabha elections.