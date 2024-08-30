Top 10 News Of The Day - 30/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
House Passes Historic Bill on Muslim Marriage Registration
The Assam Assembly scripted history on Thursday when it passed the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, that will make registration of Muslim marriages mandatory, besides preventing child marriages and teenage pregnancy and empowering Muslim girls.
Perform, Reform, Transform, Inform: PM Modi's Four-Point Mantra for Ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing a marathon meeting with his ministerial colleagues to review the functioning of the government, exhorted them to work without rest and gave a new four-point mantra of "Perform, Reform, Transform, Inform".
Assembly Passes Bill to Prohibit Transfer of Land Near Iconic Institutions, Xatras
From now onwards, no outsiders will be able to buy land within a 5-km radius of iconic heritage institutions that are at least 250 years old, including Batadrawa Than, Barpeta Satra, etc. For this purpose, the Assam Legislative Assembly passed a bill named The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024.
ADRE 2024 for Grade III, IV posts Scheduled from September 15
The written examination of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), 2024, for the recruitment of Class III and Class IV posts will be held on September 15 and tentatively on September 29 and October 27, 2024. Approximately 18,50,000 candidates have applied for various Class III posts, and approximately 13,70,000 candidates have applied for various Class IV posts.
MoU Signed with Visva Bharati University on Sankardev Chair
The Assam Government signed an MoU with Vishva Bharati University in Guwahati on Thursday to institute a chair in the name Srimanta Sankardev. With this, the number of university chairs on Sankardev is three. JNU and Punjab University have Sankardev chairs.
Pollution at Lanka Railway Station: Gauhati HC asks PCBA, NF Railway to Furnish Status Reports
A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete has directed the respondents Pollution Control Board, Assam (PEBA) as well as N.F. Railway to furnish their status report regarding the proceedings initiated pursuant to the show-cause notice issued to them on July 30, 2024.
AASAA slams government’s preparations for selling tea gardens
The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) has strongly condemned the government’s decision to sell off tea gardens, citing the incompetence of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd, a central PSU, and the Central and Assam State Governments in managing just 10 tea gardens in the state.
BTC Executive Member Reo Reoa Narzihary dropped from EM’s position
Executive Member (EM) of BTC from BJP Reo Reoa Narzihary has been dropped from the position of EM in the Executive Council of BTC. He is the second MCLA dropped from the position of EM. Earlier, Ghanashyam Das of GSP was dropped from his position after the GSP broke the alliance to field their own candidate in the last Lok Sabha elections.
Tension erupts in Tripura
Fresh tensions erupted in West Tripura district’s Jirania on Thursday after the police arrested five persons in connection with the attacks, vandalism and arson of minority houses, properties and vehicles following the defacing of an idol at a Kali temple, an official said.
VPP Pushes for Reforms to Address Nepotism in MPSC
In a bid to address the growing concerns of nepotism in the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC), the Opposition Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) has proposed a series of measures to overhaul the commission’s functioning. During a call-attention motion in the Assembly on Thursday, VPP MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit from Nongkrem highlighted the need for a confidential section within the MPSC to handle sensitive matters like question paper setting.