Top 10 News Of The Day - 30/09/2024

Over one lakh cowsheds will be set up in India to protect cows

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who has been trying to organize Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra’ in different parts of the country demanding to declare the cow as the mother of the nation and to enact a Central law to stop cow slaughter, said that over one lakh cowsheds (Gau Dhwaj) would be set up across the country for the protection of cows.