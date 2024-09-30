Top 10 News Of The Day - 30/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Only 33 percent of DoNER funds utilized in 2023-24
Of the total budgeted amount for the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) for the financial year 2023-24, only 33.55% could be utilized. Funds for DoNER are provided by the government of India for infrastructure development-related schemes and other expenses.
‘Water, tree conservation key to tackle environmental challenges’
In the 114th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of water conservation and stressed the environmental efforts of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.
25,000 youths to receive aid for entrepreneurship
The Assam government is set to distribute the first installment of financial support under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam initiative to promote entrepreneurship among youths of the state.
Compassionate appointments give way totally to family pension scheme
The state government has decided that no cases for appointment on compassionate grounds to the family members of state government employees who died in harness or retire prematurely on being declared permanently incapacitated for service or missing and whose whereabouts are not known prior to March 31, 2017 will be entertained.
Assam Direct Recruitment Examination for Class-III Posts Concludes
The second round of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-Ill in different state government establishments and posts of driver (HSLC), was held amid internet blackout from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. without any incidents on Sunday.
Assam to Include 2.5 Crore People Under Food Security Act: CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the state government aims to extend the food security cover for the citizens of the state. He said that the state administration has planned to include more than 2.5 crore people in the state under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which is aiming to cover at least 70 percent of the total population in the state.
Kamrup DC Visits Lampi Along Assam-Meghalaya Border
The newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup District, Deba Kumar Mishra, visited Lampi in Boko along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Saturday. Deba Kumar Mishra took charge of Kamrup on September 21. Before he was DC in Sonitpur district.
Ensure 6th Schedule status for support, RHAC tells BJP
The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) held an item-distribution ceremony on Saturday. Frylin R. Marak, the executive member (EM) of the RHAC, stated in the program that if BJP party members approach you to join the BJP, the people of the RHAC area should ask them for the sixth schedule under the Indian Constitution to RHAC.
‘BJP govt will reopen cases of killings during Left, Cong regimes’
The BJP government in Tripura would reopen the cases of killings and murders that happened during the previous regimes of Left and Congress, said Chief Minister Manik Saha.
Over one lakh cowsheds will be set up in India to protect cows
Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who has been trying to organize Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra’ in different parts of the country demanding to declare the cow as the mother of the nation and to enact a Central law to stop cow slaughter, said that over one lakh cowsheds (Gau Dhwaj) would be set up across the country for the protection of cows.