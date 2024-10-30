Top 10 News Of The Day - 30/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
PM Launches State-of-the-Art Services at AIIMS-Guwahati
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated multiple cutting-edge healthcare facilities at AIIMS Guwahati today. This launch marks a significant advancement for healthcare standards in Northeast India. The event saw the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with MPs, MLAs, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, Prof. Ashok Puranik, and government officials.
Investors Will Get Their Money Back, Says DGP
DGP GP Singh said that the investors in the online trading scam will get some portions of their investment only after the completion of the investigation. “We said that the culprits would be arrested some day as they leave one or the other imprints that lead to their arrests. We are in contact with the CBI in this operation. I feel the absconding accused will be caught soon,” said DGP.
PM Modi Distributes over 51,000 Appointment Letters to Youth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed young recruits in government departments and organisations via video conferencing, marking a significant step towards youth employment.
Draft Electoral Rolls Published for Kamrup (M) Election District
The ceremonial publication of the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls for Dispur, Dimoria (SC), New Guwahati, Guwahati Central, and Jalukbari LACs falling under Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, Guwahati, has been published on Tuesday.
‘144 Candidates Receive Appointment Letters at Rozgar Mela’
SC’s Landmark Ruling Boosts Efforts to End Child Marriage in Assam
The Supreme Court’s recent guidelines on child marriage have ignited hope among civil society organizations in Assam to eradicate the practice by 2030. The ‘Just Rights for Children’ Alliance, comprising over 180 NGOs, has extended full support to the State government in this endeavour.
Uncertainty haunts timely construction of bypass of NH 15 at Mangaldai
Uncertainty has haunted the timely completion of the construction of the much awaited four lane green bypass of NH 15 bifurcating the district headquarters town of Mangaldai from the heavy traffic as controversy surrounds the issue of deep and haphazard mining of farm lands for the ongoing construction work of the NH bypass at Gerimari area near Mangaldai following a large-scale protest raised by a number of farmer families of the locality recently.
Goalpara and Sonitpur Districts Celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Divas
The Goalpara district administration on Tuesday observed the “Rashtriya Ekta Divas” to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India who played a major role in India’s political integration.
Governor interacts with troops at border posts along the LAC
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday shared key aspects of border management with the Indian Army, including modern security strategies and steps to enhance border safety and security.
Meghalaya Govt Hikes 3% DA Of Employees
The Meghalaya government hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees on Monday, officials said. According to an official notification, the state government employees who were earlier getting 43 per cent DA will get 46 per cent w.e.f July this year.