Top 10 News Of The Day - 30/10/2024

Investors Will Get Their Money Back, Says DGP

DGP GP Singh said that the investors in the online trading scam will get some portions of their investment only after the completion of the investigation. “We said that the culprits would be arrested some day as they leave one or the other imprints that lead to their arrests. We are in contact with the CBI in this operation. I feel the absconding accused will be caught soon,” said DGP.