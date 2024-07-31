Top 10 News Of The Day - 31/07/2024

C H Vijayashankar sworn-in as Meghalaya Governor

Former Karnataka minister Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar was sworn in as the new Governor of Meghalaya in Shillong.

The event took place at the Raj Bhavan Durbar Hall, where the oath was administered by Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice S Vaidyanathan. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with several cabinet ministers and other dignitaries, were present to witness the swearing-in ceremony.