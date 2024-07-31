Top 10 News Of The Day - 31/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Free-and-fair recruitment: BJP-ruled states to take a cue from Assam
The BJP-ruled states of the country are set to take a cue from the Assam government, which has successfully put in place a transparent recruitment mechanism in the state. The matter figured prominently at the recently held conclave of the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states in New Delhi. All and sundry at the meeting lauded the Assam government for its successful recruitment of around one lakh candidates in the past three years without any controversy or resentment.
Historic second medal for Manu Bhaker, wins bronze with Sarabjot Singh
India’s shooting ace Manu Bhaker made history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M air pistol event.
Wayanad landslides toll over 120, 98 others missing
Kerala experienced its "worst-ever" natural disaster in the hilly Wayanad district early on Tuesday as a series of devastating landslides, amid heavy rain, left at least 120 people dead, 98 others reported missing, while around 160 people were being treated in a few hospitals in the affected district even as rescue operations continue to locate the missing and evacuate those marooned, officials said.
Guwahati Municipality Corporation undertakes fogging operation in city
The city of Guwahati has seen an increase in the number of vector-borne diseases, especially Japanese encephalitis, in the last few days. As such, the Guwahati Municipality Corporation (GMC) has initiated fogging operations in the areas that have seen occurrences of such cases.
Pakhi Miah and three others walk free as DIR fails to prove charges
Pakhi Miah and three others walked free, with the Additional Session Judge, Kamrup (M), acquitting them on the basis of 'benefit of doubts'. In the NDPS case filed in 2004, the DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) could not provide evidence against the four.
Over 400 leaders and workers join Bharatiya Janata Party
In a significant political shift, over 400 leaders and workers from the Bodo People's Front (BPF) officially joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The event was attended by BJP's state president Bhabesh Kalita, ministers of the state, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Pijush Hazarika, Rupak Sharma and other dignitaries. Attracted by the BJP's policies and ideals as well as the strong work of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, former MCLA and BPF leader Suresh Tanti, former general secretary Binoy Nath, Lakhiram Boro and more than 400 workers and leaders of BPF joined BJP on Tuesday.
AATSU seeks President’s intervention to evict encroachers
Observing the illegal land allotment and unabated encroachments in tribal belt and blocks, the All-Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) on Monday expressed strong resentment over the government of Assam and BTC for severely failing to protect the tribal belts and blocks over the decades. The student body also blamed the successive state government for its total failure to protect tribal lands as per land act of tribal people and its reluctant to follow the order of the Gauhati High Court issued in 2019 to evict all the non-tribal illegal encroachers people from the lands of tribal belt and blocks.
PWD Silchar Takes Swift Action to Address Deteriorating RCC Bridge, Ensuring Public Safety
The Public Works department (PWD) of Dholai & Sonai Territorial Road Division has taken commendable steps to address the deteriorating condition of RCC Bridge No. 1/1 over Chailta river on the Amraghat PWD road to Jurkhal Ferryghat, highlighting their commitment to public safety and infrastructure maintenance.
PM Modi honoured Tripura by nominating Jishnu Varma for Governor's position": Tripura CM Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met Jishnu Dev Varma, former Tripura CM and newly appointed Governor of Telangana and said that PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have honoured the people of Tripura by nominating Varma for the Governor's position.
C H Vijayashankar sworn-in as Meghalaya Governor
Former Karnataka minister Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar was sworn in as the new Governor of Meghalaya in Shillong.
The event took place at the Raj Bhavan Durbar Hall, where the oath was administered by Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice S Vaidyanathan. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with several cabinet ministers and other dignitaries, were present to witness the swearing-in ceremony.