Top 10 News Of The Day - 31/08/2024

Delimitation of Panchayats according to 2001 Census

The Panchayat delimitation exercise in the state will be done on the basis of the population census of 2001. This was revealed in the Assam Assembly by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. On the last day of the Autumn Session, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (Sr) moved a resolution, urging the House to ‘reconsider delimitation of Village Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zila Parishad on the basis of the 2011 census.’