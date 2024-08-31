Top 10 News Of The Day - 31/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Ruckus in House over ‘illegal’ coal transportation
The opposition MLAs in the Assam Assembly today alleged that illegal transportation of coal from Meghalaya was going on, as well as illegal mining of coal in some areas in Upper Assam. Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam even levelled the charge that money was illegally collected from the trucks carrying coal from Meghalaya at the rate of Rs 1.15 lakh per truck.
Poba Reserve Forest will be a wildlife sanctuary: Patowary
The Poba Reserve Forest of Jonai Forest Range in Dhemaji district will soon be notified as a wildlife sanctuary. This was announced in the Assam Assembly by Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary today in response to a zero-hour notice raised by BJP MLA Bhuban Pegu on the fifth day of the Autumn Session.
Delimitation of Panchayats according to 2001 Census
The Panchayat delimitation exercise in the state will be done on the basis of the population census of 2001. This was revealed in the Assam Assembly by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. On the last day of the Autumn Session, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (Sr) moved a resolution, urging the House to ‘reconsider delimitation of Village Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zila Parishad on the basis of the 2011 census.’
Basic infrastructure facilities in government schools improved
The basic infrastructure facilities in the government schools of Assam have been improved. According to the UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) report for the past two years, facilities of electrification, drinking water, boys' toilet, girls' toilet, school boundary walls, and ramp have almost been completed in 44,188 government schools in Assam.
Two Arrested for Opening Fraudulent Bank Accounts
A significant cybercrime network has been exposed following the arrest of two individuals, named Babu Das and Anvesh Chand, for opening fraudulent bank accounts and giving them to cyber fraudsters to operate. The arrests were made in Uzan Bazar and Beltola on Friday.
NFR announces train cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling of train services
The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling of train services due to the commissioning of a double line between Barpeta Road and Sorbhog railway stations under the Rangiya division. The Non-Interlocking work, scheduled from September 2 to 3, will necessitate regulation of train services to ensure safety and efficiency.
L. Murugan Reviews Progress of Flagship Schemes in Chirang
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr L Murugan on Friday, reviewed the status and progress of flagship schemes from both state and central governments in Chirang district. He expressed satisfaction with the overall progress made and offered valuable suggestions for the timely completion of all the ongoing schemes, emphasizing the need to maintain quality in accordance with the guidelines.
Endangered Pangolin rescued
Officials from the Pancharatna Zonal Forest Department Office with the help of local youths rescued an endangered wild pangolin from Pancharatna Khutabari village. They then brought it to Pancharatna Zonal Department Forest office. Later, the Pangolin was released into the dense forests of the Pancharatna Reserved Forest.
15 Cement Plants Functioning in State: Dhar
Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Transport department, Sniawbhalang Dhar on Friday said that there are 15 cement plants (limited companies) which are functioning as on today in the state. Dhar also informed that there are 17 coke factories.
PM Modi inaugurates Integrated Aqua Park of Ziro
The ‘Integrated Aqua Park’ at Ziro, Lower Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh was among the multiple projects that was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from CIDSCO ground, Palghar, Maharashtra on Friday.