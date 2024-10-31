Top 10 News Of The Day - 31/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
NBWL Terms for Electrification of Railway in Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary
The National Board for Wild Life (NBWL) has recommended with conditions the proposal for use of 9.0 hectares (ha) comprising 1.6 ha of forest land from Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district and 7.4 ha of non-forest land from its notified Eco-Sensitive Zone for 25KV railway electrification of the 9 km-long Lumding-Dibrugarh section of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
Majuli-Jorhat Ferry Services Resume after Dredging
The ferry services between Kamalabari ghat in Majuli and Neamatighat in Jorhat officially resumed today. The service was suspended from October 20 following a sudden fall in the water level of the Brahmaputra river.
Online trading scam accused persons in CBI remand
The eight accused persons in the online trading scam brought from Dibrugarh to Guwahati were produced at the CBI court here. The CBI took all eight accused—Bishal Phukan, Sumi Bora, Tarkik Bora, Amlan Bora, Ranjit Kakoti, Abhijit Chanda, Shubhan Jyoti Kurmi, and Chandan Nath—to central jail in Guwahati from Dibrugarh Central Jail on October 25.
Vocal for Local at work in Assam
Vocal for Local is at work in Assam as well! Quite in sync with the Vocal for Local campaign launched by the Central government to encourage people to buy and promote locally-made products and services, the firecracker manufacturers of Nalbari and Barpeta district have been putting up a tough fight with such products from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu and manufacturers from West Bengal.
Governor extends greetings on Kali Puja and Deepawali
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasions of Kali Puja and Deepawali. In his message, the governor emphasized the spiritual significance of worship of Goddess Kali and the celebrations of Diwali. He said that Deepawali symbolizes the triumph of righteousness over evil. He invoked the divine blessings of Maa Kali, expressing hopes for joy and prosperity across the state.
PM-POSHAN relaxes rule for purchase of kitchen utensils
The government has taken a flexible approach in spending the Rs 14 crore released earlier to 40,154 schools for the purchase of kitchen utensils. In his letter to the assistant district nodal officers of PM-POSHAN, State Nodal Officer PM-POSHAN said that the schools that already have cast iron cauldrons (kerahis) may pursue the best quality steel pressure cookers in place of or along with cast iron cauldrons.
Draft Electoral Roll published in Sonitpur, Haflong
Following the directives of the Election Commission of India, a special brief revision of the draft electoral roll has commenced in the Sonitpur electoral district, along with other districts of the state, with the base date of January 1, 2025.
Former DHD Acquitted of All Charges
Former DHD chief and present president of Dimasa People’s Council Dilip Nunisa conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Government of Assam and others as he was acquitted from all the cases against him as chairman of Dima Halam Daogah on Tuesday.
Rajnath to inaugurate war memorial, Sardar Patel statue in Arunachal
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Museum of Valour dedicated to Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing and will unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. Singh would also celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with soldiers stationed along the India-China border, officials from the district informed.
Tripura announces 5% DA for employees
After Assam and Meghalaya, on the eve of Diwali, the Tripura government on Wednesday announced 5 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) and dearness relief to 1,88,000 employees and pension holders. Making the announcement, Food and Civil Supplies and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury highlighted the government's commitment to supporting its employees even during the ongoing challenging times.