Top 10 News Of The Day - 31/10/2024

Governor extends greetings on Kali Puja and Deepawali

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasions of Kali Puja and Deepawali. In his message, the governor emphasized the spiritual significance of worship of Goddess Kali and the celebrations of Diwali. He said that Deepawali symbolizes the triumph of righteousness over evil. He invoked the divine blessings of Maa Kali, expressing hopes for joy and prosperity across the state.