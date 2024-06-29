Top 10 places to visit in Meghalaya this summer

a hidden gem in Meghalaya offering spectacular landscapes. Nestled in the East Khasi hills. It’s a delight for the nature lovers. 3,000 stairways provide an exhilarating climb with breathtaking views. Sunsets and sunrises add a surreal touch to its scenic beauty. A must-visit for anyone seeking exploration and stillness.
Dawki, Umngot River
a small town on the India-Bangladesh border is famed for the Umngot River, known for its crystal clear waters where boat shadows and under water stones and fishes are visible on the riverbed. Dawki Bridge is a hanging bridge over the river which adds more charm to it.
Mawphlang Sacred Forest
Meghalaya is known for its natural forests. And Mawphlang is one of the sacred and famous forests. It is believed that the forest consist of several unique plants and trees which is believed to be 1,000 years old.
Krem Liat Prah
Meghalaya is the home of uncountable natural wonders and unexplored places. Krem Liat Prah is one of them being the longest natural cave of 34km. Nestled in Shnongrim Ridge of East Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya.
Seven Sisters Falls
Nestled in the East khasi hills of Meghalaya, this is a magnificent of 7 waterfalls flowing naturally between the dense forests among the green hills, is a must visit to this mesmerizing view.
Kynrem Falls
To be found 12 km away from Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, Kynrem Falls, located in Thangkharang Park and the 7th highest waterfall in India, cascading 305 meters in three stages. Especially spectacular during the monsoons, making it a popular tourist attraction.
David Scott Trail
Discover the historic horse cart trail made by British Administrative David Scott during his time in the Khasi hills. Stretching from Cherrapunji to Bangladesh, this 16 km trek, now from Mawphlang to Ladmawphlang, this trail has a rich tapestry of rivers, forests, meadows, and cultural rock formations.
Double Decker Living root bridge
The double-decker living root bridge in Meghalaya, across 3 km amidst the rainforest of Cherrapunji, stands 2400 feet above sea level. Witnesses to the harmonious cooperation between mankind and nature, drawing visitors on a 7-hour trek for its awe-inspiring beauty and cultural significance.
Nartiang Monoliths
Explore the rich heritage of Meghalaya’s Jaintia hills through Nartiang market boasting world’s tallest monoliths. Erected over 500 years ago, offers the glimpse of the vibrant culture of Khasi and Jaintia community.
All saints’ church
Nestled amidst lush greenery, All Saints' Church in Shillong, originally built in 1902 after an earthquake, offers a serene escape and a glimpse into colonial history. Perfect for a romantic getaway, it's a peaceful haven to seek blessings and cherish moments with your loved one amidst nature's beauty.