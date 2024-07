Jaipur Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is known for its architectural marvels, including the Old City, or "Pink City," founded by the royal family in 1727. The city's colonnaded City Palace complex, featuring gardens, courtyards, and museums, is a royal residence. The city's size and form, along with its unique color scheme, make it a popular destination for brick-and-mortar enthusiasts.