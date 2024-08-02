Top 5 Luxurious Activities in India You Should Do Before You Die

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Maharajas' Express is a luxury tourist train owned and operated by The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. It serves four routes across North-West and Central India, mainly centered on Rajasthan between the months of October and April.
Chartering a Yacht in the Andamans offers secluded beaches, luxury, and privacy for romantic getaways or family adventures.
Some tour operators in India, like The Ultimate Travelling Camp, offer multi-destination trips via private jet with customized itineraries.
Luxury river cruises on the Ganges, such as the Ganges Voyager and Uniworld's Ganges Voyager II, include cultural trips to riverbank towns and temples.
Several erstwhile royal mansions in India, including the Taj Lake Palace, Umaid Bhawan Palace, Rambagh Palace, and Taj Falaknuma Palace, now serve as luxury hotels, integrating ancient architecture and royal design with modern conveniences.