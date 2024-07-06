Top 5 wicket taker in the T20I match between India vs. Zimbabwe

Sentinel Digital Desk

Following the victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, a refreshed team India is gearing up for a five match T20 I series against Zimbabwe.
Under the young Shubman Gill’s leadership, IPL stars; Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Tushar Deshpande have earned their first call ups to the Indian Team.

In anticipation of the first match in Harare, let’s review the top five wicket takers in T20I encounters between India and Zimbabwe

Axar Patel: known for his accurate left arm spin, Axar has consistently troubled Zimbabwe, leading the pack with a remarkable total of 7 wickets to his credits.

Barinder Sran: Former Indian fast bowler Barinder Sran is tied with Mpofu, each having taken six wickets.

Chris Mpofu: Former Zimbabwe pacer Chris Mpofu shares the top spot as the leading wicket taker with 6 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah, the rising star of Indian pace bowling, has secured five wickets placing him in a tie for fourth on the list.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin, the Indian all rounder has claimed five wickets so far.