Top 7 SRK’s romantic movies of all time.

Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge: Released in the year 1995. This movie was directed by Aditya Chopra. The theme of this film is that how love can transform a person.
Dil Se: This movie was released in the year 1998. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The theme goes as the seven shades of love as described in Arabian literature.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: This film is directed by Karan Johar and was released in the year 1998. The theme of this movie is about love lost and found.
Mohabbatein: Released in the year 2000 and was directed by Aditya Chopra. The theme of the movie is about the struggle between love and society.
Devdas: This movie was directed by the distinguished filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was released in the year 2002. The main theme of this movie is how love is defeated under oppression of the society’s rules.
Kal Ho Na Ho: This movie was released in the year 2003 and was directed by Nikhil Advani. The theme of this explores love, living life to the fullest and loss.
Veer Zaara: This film was directed by Yash Chopra and was released in the year 2004. The theme of the film is about love, sacrifice, courage and separation.