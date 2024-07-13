Top 8 eerie places globally.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Cinco Saltos: Argentina’s Cinco Saltos is said to be haunted by multiple spirits, which are frequently connected to the earlier acts of witchcrafts.
Bhangarh Fort: The haunting reputation of Rajasthan's Bhangarh Fort in India is well-known. It is said that a ghostly bride haunts the halls, causing spooky sightings. Its mystery and charm are enhanced by the warning given to visitors not to enter after dusk
Aokigahara forest: Situated at the foot of Mount Fuji in Japan, Aokigahara Forest is renowned for its rich vegetation, but regrettably, it has been known as a place where people have sadly committed suicide.
Ararat lunatic asylum: Discover the eerie past of this asylum, Australia largest abandoned asylum that was founded in 1867.
The ancient Ram Inn: Nestled in Wotton-under-Edge, close to Tetbury, the 800-year-old Ancient Ram Inn is well-known for its gloomy ambiance. It is mostly open at night and draws paranormal aficionados who want to get a personal look at its eerie past.
Whaley House: The tragic history of the Whaley Family who lived there is connected to the reported paranormal activity that made the Whaley House in San Diego famous.
Poveglia Island: The Italian island of Poveglia is well-known for its horrific history of murder and torture. The island is still off-limits to the general public because of its terrible past.
Eastern State Penitentiary: The Pennsylvania prison known as Eastern State Penitentiary is still a favorite haunting location for eerie apparitions and unexplained voices.