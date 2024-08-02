Top 9 iPhone 16 Features to Look Forward To

Sentinel Digital Desk
With less than two months until Apple introduces the iPhone 16 series, there is much speculation regarding what the future handsets will have in terms of hardware. From ChatGPT integration to Eye Tracking capabilities, here are some amazing innovations that are rumored to be included with the next iPhone:
At its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple announced that it will integrate ChatGPT with Siri to "deliver truly helpful intelligence.
Earlier this month, Apple announced that it will make its tap-to-pay technology available to mobile wallet providers in the European Union for ten years. This means that apps other than Apple Pay will be able to use the iPhone's NFC chip for mobile payments in stores, as well as for other uses such as car unlocking and event tickets.
Siri, Apple's voice assistant for iOS devices, is also getting updates.
Similar to Google's Magic Eraser, the Clean Up tool on iOS 18 can identify and help remove objects from the image background.
Apple is also bringing Eye Tracking feature to the iPhone and iPad, which enables users to control their iOS-powered device using eye movements.
Available on the iPad, Smart Script is a new feature that automatically refines handwritten notes to make them "fluid, flexible and easier to read" while maintaining your handwriting style.
Genmoji is an upcoming AI-powered iOS feature that lets you create your very own emoji from scratch.
While the iPhone currently allows users to send an SOS via satellite, the company is now adding the option to send texts using satellite service. The planned functionality supports both iMessage and SMS.
With iPhone 16, users will be able to receive writing recommendations from the AI-powered writing assistant, voice transcriptions, math equation solutions, and collapsible headings and subheadings, to name a few.