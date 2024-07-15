Top Cars Under 10 Lakhs

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a greatly upgraded version of the Mahindra XUV300, which remains the automaker's flagship model in the country's highly competitive compact SUV sector, where it competes with rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and others.
Tata Nexon
The Nexon, Tata Motors' top-seller, has been on the market since 2017, competing in the crowded sub-compact SUV segment and distinguishing itself with its cuopue-ish design language. Tata has improved the technology in the Nexon for 2023 while also introducing a crisp design language to make the SUV appear more futuristic.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a practical SUV that is both affordable and efficient. It has won the Subcompact SUV of the Year title at the 2024 Acko Drive Awards.
Tata Punch
The Tata Punch has SUV-like traits for a small car, such as a higher seating position, ample ground clearance, and a rather strong frame. It even achieved a flawless score of five stars in the Global NCAP crash test. It offers sophisticated driving qualities reminiscent of larger vehicles, as well as a sleek and well-equipped interior.
Hyundai Exter
The Hyundai Exter is a reasonably priced SUV with a variety of features and extras to suit different preferences and budgets. With a starting price of 6.0 lakhs, it competes against Tata Punch, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a compact SUV designed for urban explorers. It is priced between 8.29 to 14.14 lakhs (ex-showroom) and provides a practical and dependable driving experience.
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet is the Korean manufacturer's second SUV and the brand's third model launch in India, following the Seltos in 2019. While the Seltos competes in the mid-size SUV area, Sonet operates in the sub-compact SUV segment, which is both competitive and profitable.