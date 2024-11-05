Top News Of The Day - 05/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Departments not Adhering to Time Guidelines for Budgetary Spending
For timely expenditure of amounts allocated in the budget, the Finance Department had drawn up guidelines, but departments are not following them due to various reasons.
SC Directs Dispur to Ensure Proper Facilities in Matia Detention Camp
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Assam government to ensure that detention camps in the state have proper facilities within a month. The SC specifically mentioned the conditions at the Matia detention centre in Goalpara district, built at a cost of Rs 64 crore. The Matia transit camp is the country’s largest detention facility.
Assam Produced 89.98 million Kg of Tea in September 2024
In the month of September 2024, Assam produced 89.98 million kg of tea while the country as a whole produced 164.62 million kg (mkg). Thus, Assam produced more than 50% of the total tea produced in the country in September 2024.
Guwahati city’s smart street lighting initiative falls short of promises
Guwahati’s ambitious smart street lighting project, aimed at transforming the city’s nightscape into a safer environment, has failed to deliver on its promises. Despite a hefty budget of Rs 83.96 crore, the initiative has left residents frustrated and feeling insecure.
Rapid Visual Screening Workshop Held in Kamrup District
The District Disaster Management Authority, Kamrup in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority has organized a two-day workshop from Monday for engineers on *Rapid Visual Screening* at the conference hall of PWD IB, Amingaon under Kamrup District.
Authorities Issued Advisory for Chhath Puja in Guwahati City
As Chhath Puja celebrations approach, authorities have issued an extensive advisory outlining essential guidelines to ensure a safe, secure, and environmentally sustainable experience for devotees. The detailed advisory encompasses 23 Dos and 12 Don’ts to facilitate smooth and peaceful festivities.
BJSM Alleges Assam Government’s Violation of BTC Recruitment Norms
Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Sunday alleged that the Government of Assam had violated the norms of 6th schedule administration over recruitment by posting 3rd and 4th grade employees from outside BTC.
TU Launches Workshop On 'Human Rights Reporting And Development Journalism'
Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Tezpur University (TU) on Monday, started the 12-day-long workshop on Human Rights Reporting and Development Journalism sponsored by the Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN).
Manipur's Thadou community supports NRC to protect Indigenous people
The Manipur government received a shot in the arm after the tribal Thadou community, who earlier asserted that it is not a part of Kuki community and has an independent entity from Kuki, supportd the demand of the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to protect the indigenous people.
ADP Demands Probe into Illegal Coal Mining in Arunachal
The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) has demanded the state government to constitute an enquiry committee to probe the alleged illegal coal mining activities in Changlang district of the northeastern state.