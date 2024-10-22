Top News Of The Day - 22/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
DoNER recommends 11 projects worth Rs 334 crore for Assam
The Ministry of Development of North East Region (DoNER) has either recommended for approval or recommended in-principle 11 projects for Assam worth Rs 334 crore under its Special Development Packages (SDP). All 11 projects are to be implemented in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam.
MLAs, Ministers ‘uncomfortable’ at footing electricity bills of their quarters
A section of the state’s MLAs and Ministers are not comfortable at the prospect of having to foot the electricity bills of their quarters from their own pockets.
74 criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs in state
It is worth pondering that a total of 74 criminal cases are pending against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in the state, until the end of August. A statement of the Gauhati High Court said that, at the beginning of the month of August 2024, a total of 70 criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs were pending in different districts of the state.
Guwahati Jal Board’s Temporary Water Shutdown Sparks Outrage
The Guwahati Jal Board has temporarily suspended water supply in the Geetanagar zone and surrounding areas on Monday. However, residents of the affected areas have expressed frustration and disappointment, stating that this is not an isolated incident.
GMC conducts inspection, two textile factories sealed
In order to protect Guwahati’s water bodies, on Monday, GMC officials conducted an inspection of three textile dyeing factories operating behind Barshapara ACA stadium. The factories were found to be releasing untreated waste water into the Mora Bharalu river, following which 2 factories were sealed and a penalty of Rs 40,000 was imposed on the third factory.
ASEB Pensioners’ Association Staged Protest at Bijulee Bhawan
The ASEB Pensioners’ Association protested on Monday state-wise demanding medical reimbursement. In Guwahati, the committee centrally protested at Bijulee Bhawan.
United Forum of Ex-NDFB affirms to take pending issues with government
The United Forum of Ex-NDFB has affirmed to take up the pending key issues with the Governments of India and Assam. The forum observed its 2nd foundation day at Irgadao Community Hall, Titaguri in Kokrajhar on Monday where they discussed their problems post BTR accord.
Bajali Wears Festive Look Ahead Of Diwali
The Denatari Rajaghat village, in Bajali district wears a festive look ahead of Diwali. The people of the village including students, elderly people are busy from dawn to dusk in giving final touches to the earthen lamps for the festival of lights. A 100-year-old woman was also busy making earthen lamps.
Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival to take place in association with Japan
The annual event in Meghalaya - Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival - is set to take place in November this year with Japan as a partner country, an official said on Monday.
Cycling Expedition to Honor Walong Heroes Officially Flagged Off
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday flagged off a cycling expedition to the border town of Namti from Namsai.