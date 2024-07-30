Tragedy Strikes: Howrah Mumbai Mail Derailed in Jharkhand

Sentinel Digital Desk
Early Tuesday, the Mumbai-bound Howrah Mumbai Mail derailed at Barabamboo, Jharkhand, about 80 km from Jamshedpur. The incident occurred around 3:45 AM, causing significant disruption.
The derailment involved 18 coaches: 16 passenger coaches, a pantry car, and a generator car. Initial reports confirmed two fatalities and multiple injuries.
Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum, Kuldeep Chaudhary, stated that rescue operations are ongoing. An NDRF team is en route to assist at the accident site.
Officials revealed a derailed goods train on the adjacent track, though it is unclear if both trains derailed simultaneously or consecutively.
As a result, multiple trains have been canceled on this route. Efforts are underway to clear the tracks and resume normal train operations.