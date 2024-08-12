Tragic End for Trainee Doctor: Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital Case Shocks Nation

Sentinel Digital Desk
"Our daughter wanted to serve society and save lives. And look what happened to her," said the heartbroken mother of a 31-year-old trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Her body was found on the third floor of the emergency building after she was raped and murdered on Thursday night.
On Saturday, police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, for his alleged involvement in the brutal crime. He has been charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103/1 (murder) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
Who is Sanjay Roy?
Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer since 2019, was involved with Kolkata Police's Disaster Management Group and later shifted to the Welfare Cell. He had access to all departments at RG Kar Hospital due to his assignments at the police outpost there.
Roy was married four times; three of his wives left him due to "misconduct," and his fourth wife died of cancer last year. Neighbors reported that he often returned home late at night, drunk. One of his ex-wife's mothers claimed he was violent towards women.
The incident occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning. CCTV footage showed Roy entering the hospital around 4 am and leaving 40 minutes later. A Bluetooth device, initially seen around his neck, was found near the crime scene, possibly serving as crucial evidence.
Following his arrest, it was discovered that Roy had consumed alcohol before the crime. He often drank behind the hospital and watched porn, including violent content, which was found on his mobile phone, suggesting a disturbed mindset.
Police revealed that Roy returned home after the crime, slept, and later washed his clothes to destroy evidence. Blood was found on his shoes, which could be key in proving his guilt. The crime appears to have been spontaneous rather than premeditated.
The autopsy confirmed sexual assault and highlighted the brutality of the attack. The trainee doctor had multiple injuries, including broken neck bones and bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts. The report ruled out suicide.
The victim's family is devastated. Her mother recounted their last conversation at 11 pm, just hours before the crime. The family was planning her marriage, but this horrific incident has left them in shock.
As the investigation continues, the hospital and society at large are grappling with the tragedy. The case has sparked outrage and demands for justice, highlighting the need for increased safety and accountability in public institutions.