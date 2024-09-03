Tragic Wolf Attacks in UP: Young Girl Killed in Bahraich, Death Toll Reaches 10

Sentinel Digital Desk
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Anjali, was killed in a wolf attack in Bahraich on Monday, raising the death toll to 10 since March 18. Out of the 10 deaths, nine were children below eight years of age.
Anjali was sleeping with her mother outside their home in Garethi Gurudutt Singh village when a wolf took her away. Her mutilated body was found about 500 meters from the village.
In Mauja Kotiya village, 55-year-old Kamala Devi was attacked by a wolf inside her home early on Monday. She sustained injuries to her neck, mouth, and ears but is currently in stable condition.
In a third incident, 45-year-old Suman Devi was also injured in a suspected wolf attack on Monday morning. She is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
A pack of six wolves was identified in drone camera footage and it was supposed that the pack was responsible for all the killings and attacks. The administration has captured four wolves and is working to catch the others.
District Magistrate Rani emphasized the challenge of dealing with the attacks across over a hundred villages. Residents are being urged to sleep inside their homes with doors closed or on rooftops.
In neighboring Sitapur, three women were injured in attacks by unidentified animals, sparking fear among residents. While locals suspect wolves, the forest department believes jackals may be responsible.
The forest department found jackal footprints in Parsehra Sharikpur village and ruled out wolf or tiger attacks. Officials are urging the public to avoid spreading rumors and creating panic.