Trump Takes a Jab at Biden with Garbage Truck Stunt, Calls It 'In Honor of Kamala and Biden

Sentinel Digital Desk
Donald Trump staged an election stunt with a garbage truck on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden's muddled remarks about Trump supporters created confusion for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
Harris planned to focus on her "closing argument" from a large rally in Washington the night before. Instead, she found herself having to distance herself from Biden's remarks, which seemed to label Trump supporters as "garbage."
Trump seized the opportunity, climbing into a garbage truck at an airport in Wisconsin. He used the moment to answer questions from reporters and exploit Biden's blunder.
The controversy began over the weekend when a speaker at a Trump rally described Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage." This remark initially put Trump's campaign on the defensive.
While in the garbage truck, Trump stated, "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." He further claimed, "You can't be president if you hate the American people, which I believe they do."
At his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump wore a high-visibility jacket and continued to take jabs at Biden and Harris, using the stunt to reinforce his message and connect with his supporters.