Turmoil in Bangladesh: Potential Repercussions For India

Sentinel Digital Desk
The chaos that has gripped Bangladesh for over a month has resulted in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tendering her resignation and fleeing the country on Monday.
The Bangladesh Army took over and declared the formation of an interim administration.
According to reports, Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, also known as the 'banker to the poor' for his efforts to reduce poverty, would serve as the interim government's chief adviser.
Sheikh Hasina has taken refuge in India while waiting for the British authorities to grant her asylum.
Meanwhile, an all-party conference was held in Delhi to address the situation. The Sheikh Hasina government remained in power for 17 years and maintained a close relationship with India.
The turmoil and the military regime make way for anti-Indian and Islamist elements which aim to create disturbance in India similar to those from Pakistan and China.
The risk is further increased by the fact that Bangladesh and several Indian states share a porous border.