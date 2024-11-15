Two Drunk Soldiers Caught in Sexual Act Inside Apache Helicopter Cockpit

Sentinel Digital Desk
Two soldiers were found engaging in sexual activity inside the cockpit of an Apache AH-64 helicopter during maintenance at Otterburn range in Northumberland. The incident occurred after the helicopter had undergone night-time servicing.
The ground crew, approaching to install rain covers, noticed the rotors swaying and strange noises coming from the helicopter. Upon investigation, they found a man in uniform and a woman in civilian clothing, both partially undressed.
The soldiers, reportedly intoxicated, were from the Royal Artillery and not the Army Air Corps, to which the £8.5 million helicopter belonged. The incident, which occurred in 2016, has only recently been disclosed.
Following the incident, aircrew have been instructed to secure helicopters more carefully to prevent such unauthorized activities in the future. The story highlights the importance of maintaining professionalism and security in military operations.