Uber to Launch AI Assistant Powered by GPT-4o, Helping Drivers Switch to Electric Vehicles

Sentinel Digital Desk
Uber Technologies is introducing an AI assistant, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o, to support drivers in switching to electric vehicles (EVs). This move is part of Uber's larger goal to lower emissions and promote sustainability.
Uber has pledged $800 million to help drivers fully transition to EVs by 2040. The AI assistant will guide drivers through the process, providing personalized information about incentives and local regulations.
The AI chatbot, unveiled at Uber’s Go-Get Zero event in London, is set to launch in the U.S. early next year and will expand to other regions later. It will offer tailored guidance based on the driver's city and specific incentives.
Uber drivers in North America and Europe are adopting EVs five times faster than average motorists. In London, nearly 30% of all miles driven on Uber are now electric, according to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
Uber is also launching a mentorship program, connecting experienced EV drivers with those looking to switch. Additionally, top merchants on Uber’s food delivery platform will receive $50,000 to support their own sustainability efforts.
To promote EVs, Uber is hosting pop-up events. In London, users can test the Lotus Eletre, while in Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas, riders can reserve a trip in a Rivian R1.