Udita Goswami Set To Make Dj Debut At Me•Gong Festival In Meghalaya

Sentinel Digital Desk
Former Bollywood actress and MTV model Udita Goswami is set to debut as a DJ at the Me•gong Festival 2024. The event, celebrating music and cultural heritage, will take place in Tura, Meghalaya, on November 29.
This performance is personal for Udita, as her mother hails from Shillong. Known for her Bollywood roles in Paap, Zeher, and Aksar, Udita has shifted her focus from acting to music, embracing her passion as a DJ.
This year’s festival features an exciting lineup, headlined by legendary Swedish rock band Europe, returning to India for the first time since 1988. Joining them are Indian rock legends Indus Creed and Euphoria.
The festival will also showcase Meghalaya-based acts like Da Suraka, Haystack Ladies, and Summersalt, blending folk fusion with international music styles, highlighting the region’s rich cultural diversity.
Organised by VAS Inc. and Ivory Valley, the festival follows last year’s success with the Vengaboys and Armaan Malik. It aims to solidify Meghalaya’s reputation as a cultural tourism hotspot.