Understanding Your Lungs and How to Keep Them Healthy

Sentinel Digital Desk
World Lung Day is celebrated on September 25th, every year, globally to raise awareness about lung health and advocate for better care. This year's theme, "Clean Air and Healthy Lungs for All," emphasizes the critical link between air quality and respiratory health.
The lungs are essential organs responsible for gas exchange—taking in oxygen and expelling carbon dioxide. Air enters through the nose or mouth, travels down the trachea, and into the bronchi, which branch into smaller airways leading to the alveoli, where oxygen is absorbed into the bloodstream.