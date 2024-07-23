Union Budget 2024: 10 Key Highlights

1. India’s Inflation Continues To Be Low, Stable And Moving Towards The 4 Per Cent Target..2. PM’s Package Of 5 Schemes And Initiatives With An Outlay Of\u0026nbsp; ₹ 2 Lakh Crore To Facilitate Employment, Skilling And Other Opportunities For 4.1 Crore Youth In\u0026nbsp; 5 Years..3. For Pursuit Of ‘Viksit Bharat’, The Budget Envisages Sustained Efforts On 9 Priorities For Generating Ample Opportunities For All..4. Budget 2024-25 Focuses On Employment, Skilling, MSME’s And Middle Class..5. New 109 High-Yielding And Climate-Resilient Varieties Of 32 Field And Horticulture Crops Will Be Released For Cultivation By Farmers6. ..6. In The Next Two Years, 1 Crore Farmers Across The Country Will Be Initiated Into Natural Farming..7. A Provision Of ₹ 1.52 Lakh Crore For Agriculture And Allied Sector Announced For This Year..8. 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes Will Be Upgraded..9. Government Will Formulate A Plan, Purvodaya, For The All-Round Development Of The Eastern Region Covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha And Andhra Pradesh..10. For Promoting Women-Led Development, The Budget Carries An Allocation Of More Than ` 3 Lakh Crore For Schemes Benefitting Women And Girls..ALSO READ