Union Budget 2024: 6 Income Tax Expectations

1. The standard deduction was introduced at ₹40,000 in the 2018 budget. The amount was raised to ₹50,000 in the 2019 budget and has not been changed since..2. Salaried individuals can use Section 80C exemptions to lower their taxable income by ₹1.5 lakh for the fiscal year. It has not changed since 2014.\u0026nbsp;.3. There may be an increase in the income threshold before imposing any tax from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh in the upcoming budget..4. There may be modifications in the National Pension System, such as increasing the additional income tax deduction limit under Sec 80CCD 1B..5. Within the new tax regime, the government could consider reducing the top tax rate from 30% to 25%.\u0026nbsp;.6. There may be increased House Rent Allowance exemptions which are likely to mitigate the impact of escalating rental expenses, especially in urban areas.\u0026nbsp;.ALSO READ