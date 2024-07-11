Union Budget 2024: Date, Time, Announcement And More

Sentinel Digital Desk
On July 23, President Droupadi Murmu authorized the presentation of the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Union Budget 2024 on July 23, 2024. The budget session itself will take place from July 22 until August 12.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the first finance minister to submit seven successive union budgets in a row, surpassing Morarji Desai's six consecutive budgets.
The Union budget is projected to enhance the income tax standard deduction limit for salaried individuals, currently set at ₹50,000. This can be increased to roughly ₹1,00,000.
Section 24(b) of the Income-Tax Act outlines a crucial provision that can assist home loan borrowers.
The budget is also expected to enhance women's well-being and meet rural demand through subsidies.
A similar initiative is planned for healthcare services, particularly for women.
Income tax exemptions for savings account interest can be increased to ₹25,000 from the existing ₹10,000. For senior citizens, the limit is ₹50,000.
The budget is projected to focus on infrastructure improvements such as defence, trains, and renewable energy.
The budget will most likely include a new labour and welfare index to compare and improve uniformity in the implementation of labour regulations among jurisdictions.