Union Budget 2024: Date, Time, Announcement And More

Sentinel Digital Desk

  • On July 23, President Droupadi Murmu authorized the presentation of the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Union Budget 2024 on July 23, 2024. The budget session itself will take place from July 22 until August 12.

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the first finance minister to submit seven successive union budgets in a row, surpassing Morarji Desai's six consecutive budgets.

  • The Union budget is projected to enhance the income tax standard deduction limit for salaried individuals, currently set at ₹50,000. This can be increased to roughly ₹1,00,000.

  • Section 24(b) of the Income-Tax Act outlines a crucial provision that can assist home loan borrowers.

  • The budget is also expected to enhance women's well-being and meet rural demand through subsidies.

  • A similar initiative is planned for healthcare services, particularly for women.

  • Income tax exemptions for savings account interest can be increased to ₹25,000 from the existing ₹10,000. For senior citizens, the limit is ₹50,000.

  • The budget is projected to focus on infrastructure improvements such as defence, trains, and renewable energy.

  • The budget will most likely include a new labour and welfare index to compare and improve uniformity in the implementation of labour regulations among jurisdictions.