Union Budget 2024: Key Highlights For Education Sector

The Union Budget 2024-25 allocates ₹1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skilling..E-vouchers for loans up to ₹10 lakh for higher education will be given to 1 lakh students annually, with a 3% interest subvention..A total of 1000 ITIs will be upgraded using a hub-and-spoke model, aligning course content with industry skill needs..An internship scheme will offer 1 crore youths opportunities in over 500 firms to gain practical experience and boost employability..Over the next five years, 20 lakh youths will be skilled in emerging sectors to address the skill gap and enhance employment opportunities..The budget has allocated ₹47,619 crore for higher education..A 12-month Prime Minister's Internship with a monthly allowance of ₹5,000.