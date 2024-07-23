Union Budget 2024: New Tax Slab vs Old Tax Slab

Sentinel Digital Desk
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Narendra Modi 3.0 government's first budget on July 23. Announcing the Union Budget 2024, the finance minister proposed the revised tax slab under the new regime.
FM increased the standard deduction by 50% to ₹75,000 and adjusted tax slabs under the new income tax regime to benefit salaried individuals. The new tax slabs under the new income tax regime will be effective from April 1, 2024 (Assessment Year 2025-26).
₹0- ₹3 lakh - Nil;
₹3-7 lakh - 5% ;
₹7-10 lakh - 10% ;
₹10-12 lakh - 15%;
12-15 lakh - 20%; and
Above ₹15 lakh - 30%
₹0- ₹3 lakh - Nil;
₹3-6 lakh - 5% ;
₹6-9 lakh - 10% ;
₹9-12 lakh - 15%;
₹12-15 lakh - 20%; and
Above ₹15 lakh - 30%
The proposed new tax slab will be effective from April 1, 2024 after the budget is passed in the Parliament and receives President’s assent.
The new tax regime became effective from FY 2020-21. However, opting for the new tax regime was optional. The taxpayer could specifically opt for the old tax regime too.
The old tax regime offered multiple deductions and exemptions whereas the new tax regime offers minimal deductions.