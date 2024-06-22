Unusual Hotels From Around The World

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Boot
The Boot in New Zealand looks like it's taken straight out of a nursery rhyme. Everything about it is cozy, welcoming, and sweet.
Henn-Na Hotel
Robots will serve you at Henn-Na Hotel, and you'll open your room with facial recognition instead of a conventional key card
The G Hotel
Charcoal black reception area, bright pink carpets in the corridors, dark purple walls, and a black and white elevator.
Espejo de Luna
The long maritime tradition of Chiloe inspired the shape of Espejo De Luna, and it resembles a wooden ship washed ashore.
Icehotel Sweden
Icehotel was founded in 1989 and laid the foundation for the original and world-unique invention of today's Icehotel: a hotel created entirely from snow and ice from the Torne River
Das Park Hotel
Das Park Hotel features accommodations within sewer pipes, providing basic amenities limited to just a bed (no bathrooms included), all offered under a pay-as-you-wish system.
Spitbank Hotel
The ambiance of this former sea fort evokes a spy thriller, with arrivals by helicopter and opulent interiors adding to the intrigue.