UP Woman Poisons Husband Hours After Karwa Chauth Fast

Sentinel Digital Desk
A shocking event unfolded in Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman poisoned her husband's food just hours after observing a Karwa Chauth fast for his long life.
Shailesh Kumar, 32, from Ismailpur village, was allegedly killed by his wife Savita. Reports suggest she suspected him of having an affair with another woman.
On the day of the incident, Shailesh had been making arrangements for the Karwa Chauth festival. Savita observed the fast, and after she broke it, the couple had dinner together.
Though the couple had a brief argument in the evening, things seemed to calm down afterward. However, later that night, Savita allegedly poisoned Shailesh’s food and fled.
After feeling unwell, Shailesh was taken to the community health center. Before he died, he recorded a video statement accusing Savita of poisoning him, according to his brother Akhilesh.
Following the family's complaint, Savita was arrested. A case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide) and Section 123 (poisoning) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.