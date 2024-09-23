US Returns 297 Stolen Antiquities to India During PM Modi's Historic Visit

Sentinel Digital Desk
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit, the US returned "297 antiquities" to India that had been smuggled out of the country, according to an official statement released on Sunday.
1. Apsara in sandstone from Central India belonging to 10-11th century CE
2. Jain Tirthankar in bronze from Central India belonging to 15-16th century CE
3. Terracotta vase from Eastern India belonging to 3-4th century CE
4. Stone Sculpture from South India belonging to 1st century BCE-1st century CE
5. Lord Ganesh in Bronze from South India belonging to 17-18th century CE
6. Standing Lord Buddha in sandstone from North India belonging 15-16th century CE