US to India in 30 Minutes? Elon Musk Shares Bold Vision for Future Travel

Sentinel Digital Desk
Following Donald Trump’s re-election as the US President, Elon Musk who will co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Vivek Ramaswamy, announced that SpaceX's ambitious "Earth-to-Earth" space travel project would soon become a reality.
SpaceX's Starship rocket, which was suggested nearly 10 years ago is claimed to be the most powerful in the world, would allow for intercontinental travel at previously unheard speeds.
The projected travel times are ground-breaking: 24 minutes from Los Angeles to Toronto, 29 minutes from London to New York, 30 minutes from Delhi to San Francisco, and 39 minutes from New York to Shanghai.
The concept has recently gained momentum on social media. User @ajtourville shared a promotional video of the project on X.
Elon Musk reacted to this post and wrote, "This is now possible."