Uttarakhand and UP’s New Penalties for Spitting in Food Spark Debate

Sentinel Digital Desk
Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have introduced strict laws with hefty fines and imprisonment for contaminating food with spit, urine, or dirt. This move is intended to improve food safety and discourage unhygienic practices.
Uttarakhand announced fines of up to 100,000 rupees ($1,190), while Uttar Pradesh is planning similar strict laws. These measures aim to ensure food cleanliness and public safety.
The new directives came after viral videos showed vendors and a house help allegedly contaminating food. These videos caused widespread outrage, with many people expressing concern about food hygiene.
Fact-checking later debunked some claims in these videos, clarifying that they were used in blame campaigns targeting certain communities. Police identified the house help involved as Hindu, countering claims on social media.
While officials say strict laws are necessary, some opposition leaders and experts worry these measures could be misused. Concerns exist about potential targeting of specific communities under these laws.
Food safety remains a major issue in India. The FSSAI reports that unsafe food leads to 600 million infections and 400,000 deaths annually, highlighting the need for hygiene regulations.