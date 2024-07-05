Victory celebration of Team India’s T20 World Cup in Mumbai.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Team India received a hearty welcome in Mumbai after their triumphant return from Barbados, having won the T20 World Cup 2024 title.
Upon their arrival in Delhi on Thursday morning, Team India visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Following their meeting, the team then departed for Mumbai.
The jubilant victory parade of Team India took place along the Marine Drive to celebrate their remarkable achievement which ended at the Wankhede stadium.
In Mumbai, the streets shimmered with pride and excitement as thousands of fans cheered for their heroes, which is a glorious moment for India.
In Mumbai, the BCCI orchestrated a remarkable felicitation ceremony which took place at the iconic Wankhede stadium to honour the triumphant of T20 World Cup Champions.
During the felicitation ceremony, BCCI awarded Team India Rs 125 crores, the prize money which was previously announced for their T20 World Cup Victory.
Virat Kholi, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav kicked off with a spirited dance to Chak De India, which was later joined by the other teammates.
Rohit Sharma, team India’s captain, expressed his gratitude to fans for their warm welcome and their active participation in the celebration.