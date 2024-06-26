Virat Kohli Owned and Endorsed Brands
Sentinel Digital Desk
Blue Tribe
Blue Tribe, a startup, specializes in plant-based meat products, aiming to offer a healthier alternative to traditional animal meat.
Rage Coffee
Rage Coffee plans to leverage Virat's investment to boost production, launch improved new products, and deploy unique marketing strategies.
One8
Owned by Virat Kohli, One8 began as a premium athleisure brand and has since diversified its business line.
Hyperice
According to reports, Kohli invested an undisclosed amount in the company, aiding its further growth.
Chisel Fitness
In 2015, Virat teamed up with Chisel Fitness and CSE to embark on a journey of fitness by establishing fitness centers and gyms across the country.
Digit Insurance
As a strategic move, Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs. 2.2 crores in Digit Insurance.
Wrogn
WROGN is all about breaking the conventional fashion statement and style and bringing uniqueness to all.