Virat Kohli Owned and Endorsed Brands

Sentinel Digital Desk

Blue Tribe

Blue Tribe, a startup, specializes in plant-based meat products, aiming to offer a healthier alternative to traditional animal meat.

Rage Coffee

Rage Coffee plans to leverage Virat's investment to boost production, launch improved new products, and deploy unique marketing strategies.

One8

Owned by Virat Kohli, One8 began as a premium athleisure brand and has since diversified its business line.

Hyperice

According to reports, Kohli invested an undisclosed amount in the company, aiding its further growth.

Chisel Fitness

In 2015, Virat teamed up with Chisel Fitness and CSE to embark on a journey of fitness by establishing fitness centers and gyms across the country.As a strategic move, Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs. 2.2 crores in Digit Insurance.

Digit Insurance

As a strategic move, Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs. 2.2 crores in Digit Insurance.

Wrogn

WROGN is all about breaking the conventional fashion statement and style and bringing uniqueness to all.