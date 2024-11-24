Virat Kohli Smashes 30th Test Ton in Perth, Breaks Multiple Records

Sentinel Digital Desk
Virat Kohli is back in style! The veteran Indian batter scored his 30th international Test century in the 1st Test against Australia in Perth. After a few average knocks in 2024, Kohli silenced critics with a stunning performance in the second innings.
Kohli managed only 5 runs in the first innings. But in the second, his shots spoke volumes. A classic straight drive and cover drive set the tone. Later, he wowed with a reverse sweep and a sweep, showcasing his versatility.
Kohli’s ton came off 143 balls, featuring 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. Speaking to Adam Gilchrist, Kohli said, “I take pride in performing for the country.” This was his 81st international century, a testament to his class.
This century marks Kohli’s 7th Test ton in Australia and 9th against the Kangaroos. He equalled Wally Hammond’s record for visiting batters in Australia, now second only to Jack Hobbs with 9 centuries.
Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries by an Indian in Australia (6). He also tied Sunil Gavaskar’s record of seven Test centuries in an away country, proving his dominance overseas.
Kohli now holds the record for the most centuries (10) by a visiting batter in Australia across formats. With this, he continues to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest in cricket history.