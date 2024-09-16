Vishwakarma Puja 2024 – Celebrating the Divine Architect

Sentinel Digital Desk
Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Day, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine craftsman and architect. In 2024, Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on September 16, and it holds great significance for those working in crafts, engineering, and manufacturing.
Puja Timing for Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024
In 2024, Vishwakarma Puja coincides with Kanya Sankranti (or Bhadra Sankranti in the Bengali calendar). The auspicious timing for the Sankranti starts at 7:53 PM on September 16, as per the Drik Panchang.
Significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti
Vishwakarma Jayanti is a day to honor the skills and craftsmanship of artisans, engineers, and workers. It emphasizes the value of all forms of labour and celebrates contributions made by these skilled professionals to society. Factories, workshops, and businesses often mark this day with puja rituals, holidays, and celebrations for workers.
Many businesses celebrate the festival by worshiping tools, machinery, and images of Lord Vishwakarma. Sweets are distributed among workers, and some even inaugurate new ventures or start projects on this day, seeking the deity’s blessings for success and safety.
History of Vishwakarma Jayanti
The origins of Vishwakarma Jayanti are mentioned in ancient Indian scriptures like the Rigveda. Over the centuries, the festival became important for artisans and craftsmen who seek Lord Vishwakarma's blessings for creativity, skill, and prosperity in their work.
Vishwakarma Jayanti not only honors Lord Vishwakarma but also acknowledges the hard work of artisans, mechanics, and engineers. It is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and the crucial role that skilled professionals play in society, making it a day of pride for many.