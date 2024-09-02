Vistara and Air India Merger Finalized: What Does It Mean for Passengers?

Sentinel Digital Desk
The merger between Vistara and Air India is in its final stages, with Vistara set to cease operations on November 11, 2024. This consolidation marks a significant shift in the Tata Group's aviation portfolio.
The Indian government has approved Singapore Airlines' foreign direct investment of Rs 2,058.5 crore into the Air India Group, facilitating the merger. Vistara, originally a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will be integrated with Air India.
How will the merger impact Vistara customers?
Starting from September 3, 2024, customers will no longer be able to book Vistara flights for travel on or after November 12, 2024. Vistara's aircraft and operations will be transitioned to Air India.
Until November 11, 2024, Vistara will continue to operate as usual. Passengers can book and fly with Vistara during this period without any disruptions.
What happens to the tickets that have already been booked?
Passengers with Vistara bookings beyond November 11 will have their reservations seamlessly transferred to equivalent Air India flights. The airline will individually inform customers of the changes.
What happens to Club Vistara, the airline's loyalty programme?
Following the merger, Vistara's loyalty program, Club Vistara, will merge with Air India's Flying Returns program. Members can choose to opt-out or link their accounts for a smooth transition.
Customers with both Club Vistara and Flying Returns memberships can manually link their accounts. If not, an automatic consolidation will occur if key details match in both accounts.
To help passengers navigate the merger process, a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) has been prepared. This resource will provide detailed information and assistance.