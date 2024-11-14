Welsh Folk Singers Gareth Bonello & Mari Mathias to Perform at Hornbill Festival 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Popular Welsh artists Gareth Bonello and Mari Mathias will perform at Hornbill Festival 2024, one of India’s largest cultural events, celebrating its 25th anniversary in Nagaland this December.
The 10-day Hornbill Festival, often called the “Festival of Festivals,” celebrates tribal heritage, music, and traditions, drawing visitors from around the world to experience Nagaland’s vibrant culture.
This year, Wales is the festival’s official partner as part of the "Wales in India 2024" program, aiming to strengthen cultural connections and celebrate the arts, music, and heritage of both regions.
Contemporary folk artist Mari Mathias is excited to perform solo and collaborate with Indian musician Seyievinuo Chuzho. She aims to blend Welsh and Naga melodies, creating a unique cultural exchange.
Returning after a successful 2013 performance, Gareth Bonello (The Gentle Good) will captivate audiences with his acoustic guitar and melodic tunes, fostering connections through indigenous music traditions.
The Welsh presence at Hornbill Festival is part of a broader partnership supported by the British Council, Welsh Government, and Wales Arts International, promoting lasting cultural, business, and trade connections.