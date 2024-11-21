What Led to Nayanthara and Dhanush's Rift? The Real Story Behind the Rs 10 Crore Lawsuit

Sentinel Digital Desk
On November 16, Tamil cinema’s “Lady Superstar” Nayanthara shocked fans by sharing an explosive open letter on Instagram. The letter accused her colleague, actor Dhanush, of jealousy and unprofessional behavior, revealing a strained relationship.
In her letter, Nayanthara called Dhanush a “tyrant” and a “small-hearted person.” She accused him of harboring jealousy toward self-made actors and claimed he held a personal grudge against her and her partner, director Vignesh Shivan.