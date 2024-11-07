What Trump’s 2024 Victory Could Bring for India’s Economy and Security

Sentinel Digital Desk
Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president of the United States, marking a remarkable return after his previous term. This victory comes despite past challenges, including a Capitol insurrection, felony convictions, and surviving assassination attempts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Trump following his win, expressing eagerness to work together again. Trump’s leadership promises to impact India’s economy, defense, and strategic goals significantly.
Economic and Trade Policies
Under Trump, the US is expected to focus on self-centered trade policies, potentially pushing India to reduce trade barriers. This could affect India’s IT, pharmaceutical, and textile industries, which heavily export to the US.
Defense and Security
Trump’s firm stance on China aligns with India’s strategic interests. India-US defense ties may strengthen, enhancing cooperation within the Quad (US, India, Japan, Australia) through military exercises, arms sales, and technology sharing.
Immigration and H-1B Visa Policies
Trump’s restrictive immigration policies could impact Indian professionals, particularly those in the US on H-1B visas. Stricter visa rules may affect India’s tech sector, prompting firms to explore alternative markets or boost local job creation.
Geopolitical Influence
Trump’s “Peace through strength” approach may involve tougher action on terrorism, benefiting India’s security interests. While he may engage with Pakistan, he could demand more accountability in counter-terrorism efforts.