WhatsApp Rolls Out New Message Drafts Feature: Here's How It Works

Sentinel Digital Desk
WhatsApp has rolled out "Message Drafts," a new feature for iOS and Android users. It helps users manage unfinished messages, ensuring they’re not lost in busy chat threads.
Unfinished messages automatically receive a "Draft" label and are moved to the top of the chat list. This makes it easy to spot and continue partially typed messages at any time.
The feature addresses a frequent issue: losing track of half-typed messages. It’s especially helpful for users who get interrupted or distracted while typing.
With Message Drafts, WhatsApp ensures users can quickly locate and complete their unfinished messages, streamlining communication in today’s multitasking world.