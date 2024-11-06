WhatsApp to Introduce In-App Image Search for Easier Verification

Sentinel Digital Desk
WhatsApp is testing a new feature to help users verify the authenticity of shared images. It allows users to perform a web-based image search directly within the app.
The feature is being gradually rolled out to select beta users, accessible via the app's options menu when viewing an image. WABetaInfo recently shared updates on this new tool.
In an era of widespread misinformation, this tool offers users a quick way to check if an image is authentic, helping reduce the spread of manipulated or misleading media.
To use the feature, open an image in a WhatsApp chat, tap the three-dot menu, and select “Search on web.” This initiates a reverse image search.
With this feature, users can quickly see where an image originally came from or find instances of it online, helping them assess its accuracy. This new tool aims to promote a safer information environment, empowering users to verify images and avoid spreading misinformation.