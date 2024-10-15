Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? Everything You Need to Know About the Infamous Gangster

Sentinel Digital Desk
Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?
The 31-year-old gangster is the son of a wealthy agriculturist from Dhattaranwali, in Punjab's Ferzopur district. He is a member of the Bishnoi community, which lives in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
How does he operate from inside the jail?
According to the police, he runs a 700-strong gang from inside the jail, with the assistance of sharpshooters and gangsters such as Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, Vikramjit Singh, Kala Jatheri, and Kala Rana.
Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been imprisoned in Gujarat for several years, is accused of having carried out the murders of numerous high-profile individuals.
2022: Siddhu Moosewala
2023:Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi
2023-24: Firing incidents outside the houses of singers AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal
2024: Firing outside Salman Khan's house
2024: Likely behind the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.
Lawrence Bishnoi's Early Life
Lawrence Bishnoi hails from Punjab's Fazlika.
He graduated with a law degree.
Owns approximately 100 acres of land in Punjab.
First Crime: In 2010, during Punjab University's student body polls, he opened fire on a competitor.
He has four criminal convictions under his record.
Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, runs the gang from abroad.
Lawrence Bishnoi’s Feud with Salman Khan
Actor Salman Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his film – ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ – in 1998. He was sentenced to five years in jail but was later granted bail. Blackbucks are considered holy by the Bishnoi community, to which Bishnoi belongs.
In his interview from Tihar Jail in 2023, Bishnoi had stated on camera that his only purpose in life is to kill Salman Khan. “We don’t want money. We just want him to visit our community temple and apologise to us. He humiliated my entire community by poaching a blackbuck.