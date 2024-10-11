Who is Noel Tata? Meet the New Chairman of Tata Trusts and Ratan Tata’s Successor

Sentinel Digital Desk
Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, has been appointed as the new Chairman of Tata Trusts. The decision was made today during a board meeting held in Mumbai.
Tata Trusts manage the operations of all 14 Tata trusts, including the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Together, these two trusts hold more than 50% of Tata Sons' ownership, making them central to the group’s governance.
Who is Noel Tata?
Noel Tata, aged 67, is the son of Naval Tata from his second marriage and half-brother to Ratan Tata. He has been associated with the Tata Group for many years, holding multiple leadership positions.
Noel Tata is vice-chairman of watch company Titan and Tata Steel. He is also the chairman of Trent, which owns Zudio and Westside, and the NBFC firm Tata Investment Corp. He began his career as Managing Director at Tata International.
Noel Tata’s appointment to key positions, especially in Tata International, had previously sparked speculation that he was being groomed to succeed Ratan Tata as the head of the Tata Group.
As Chairman of Tata Trusts, Noel Tata will now oversee the group’s philanthropic and business interests, leading the way in shaping the future of one of India’s largest conglomerates.