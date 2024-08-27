Who is Pavel Durov? The Story Behind the Telegram Co-Founder's Arrest in France

Sentinel Digital Desk
On August 24, 2024, Pavel Durov, co-founder and CEO of Telegram, was arrested by French authorities at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. The arrest was reportedly part of a preliminary investigation into Telegram’s alleged role in facilitating crimes due to insufficient moderation and lack of cooperation with law enforcement.
French authorities accuse Telegram of being complicit in various illegal activities, including drug trafficking, cyberstalking, and terrorism. The lack of content moderation and Durov’s refusal to cooperate in investigations are central to the case.
Who is Pavel Durov?
Pavel Durov, 39, was born in the former Soviet Union and co-founded VKontakte, a popular social media platform in Russia. After leaving Russia due to government pressure to share encrypted user data, Durov founded Telegram with his brother in 2013, prioritizing user privacy.
Telegram has grown to over 900 million users worldwide, becoming a preferred platform for secure communication. Features like large group chats and cross-device syncing have set Telegram apart from competitors like WhatsApp.
Telegram states that it complies with legitimate requests to remove illegal content but does not engage in politically motivated censorship. The platform blocks terrorist-related content but allows peaceful expression of alternative opinions.
Durov’s Russian origins have added geopolitical tensions, with Russian officials condemning the arrest as politically motivated. The Russian Embassy in Paris has been denied consular access to Durov, fueling diplomatic friction.