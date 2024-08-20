Who Is Sandip Ghosh? The Ex-RG Kar Principal Under CBI Investigation

Sentinel Digital Desk
Dr. Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, is under scrutiny following the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor inside the hospital premises.
Ghosh resigned on August 12, 2024, just three days after the incident, raising questions about his professional qualifications and career trajectory.
Ghosh, originally from Bangaon, West Bengal, completed his medical degree from RG Kar Medical College in 1994 and became its principal in 2021.
Before becoming principal at RG Kar Medical College, Ghosh served as vice-principal at Calcutta National Medical College but struggled to build a strong reputation.
In June 2023, Ghosh was accused of corruption and briefly transferred to Murshidabad Medical College, but was reinstated to RG Kar Medical College shortly after.
Following his resignation, Ghosh was quickly appointed principal of Calcutta National Medical College, prompting concerns and legal scrutiny by the Calcutta High Court.
The Calcutta High Court intervened on August 13, 2024, ordering Ghosh to take an extended leave amid ongoing investigations into his professional conduct.
Dr. Ghosh has appeared before the CBI multiple times as part of the investigation into the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College.